Fresh Benue attacks leave 16 dead, many wounded

…gunmen sack communities; residents lament delayed security response

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 16 persons have been killed in renewed attacks on communities in Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen, with several others sustaining serious injuries in separate incursions across Otukpo and Kwande Local Government Areas, LGAs.

The attacks, which occurred between Monday and Tuesday, also saw the assailants cart away motorcycles from fleeing farmers.

The deadliest assault occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the attackers reportedly stormed the Efeyi community in the Ugboju District of the Otukpo Local Government Area at about 4am, killing at least 14 people and leaving many others with gunshot wounds.

A local source said the death toll could rise as several residents remained missing while search and rescue efforts continued.

He described the situation as heartbreaking, saying, “The current situation in Efeyi Ugboju is pathetic. The attack started around 4am, and three hours later there was no response from the security agencies. The army and police stationed at Ugboju Ogobia had not reached the community to protect innocent citizens. We are helpless and vulnerable, but we still look onto God.”

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the attack and said 14 bodies had so far been recovered, while many injured victims were receiving treatment.

According to him, the victims were attacked without any provocation. “14 dead bodies have been recovered, and many others are wounded. There was no provocation; it was simply to shed blood and kill innocent people.

“The people are afraid, and there is great apprehension. Residents of neighbouring communities are already fleeing,” Ogiri said.

He expressed concern over the continued attacks despite the presence of security personnel in the area. “There are many security agencies in Otukpo, including the military, police, mobile police and agro-rangers. I do not know if they are not enough. Government must deliberately enforce the state’s anti-open grazing law because everything is tied to it.

“The eviction notice given to illegal occupants cannot achieve anything without proper enforcement, and our people will continue to lament if nothing is done.”

The council chairman disclosed that he was at the teaching hospital awaiting the arrival of injured victims who had initially received first aid at a local hospital.

When asked who was responsible for the attacks, Ogiri said, “It’s still the same militia herdsmen. There was no issue and no provocation. They have been attacking communities sporadically in recent days, and the casualty figures keep increasing. Security personnel are in Otukpo, but I do not determine their operations. My responsibility is to provide them with accommodation and logistics.”

It was further gathered that before the Efeyi attack, another resident was reportedly killed on Monday while working on his farm in the Ipom community, also in the Ugboju District of Otukpo LGA.

On the same day, suspected armed herdsmen invaded the Abaji community in the Moon Council Ward of Kwande LGA, where they opened fire on farmers working on a Bambara nut farm.

A woman who sustained gunshot injuries reportedly died hours later, while the attackers made away with two motorcycles belonging to fleeing farmers.

A survivor recounted the terrifying experience, saying, “We were on our Bambara nut farm on Monday morning when we noticed strange movements. Suddenly they started shooting, and we all ran for our lives, abandoning our farming tools.

“They shot a woman and took away two motorcycles belonging to our neighbours. We are back home now, but everyone is living in fear.”

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Benue State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, had yet to respond to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.