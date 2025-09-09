Adenuga takes over Seme Command,, promises improved trade facilitation, border management

By Godwin Oritse

With cross-border trade high on the national agenda, Comptroller Wale Adenuga yesterday assumed leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command with a promise to boost trade facilitation and efficient border control.



Speaking at a handover ceremony at the ECOWAS Joint Border Post, Seme-Krake, Adenuga commended outgoing Customs Area Comptroller for his achievements and pledged to consolidate on them.



At the handing over ceremony that brought together senior officials from sister security agencies, representatives of trade and transport stakeholders, community leaders, the new Controller outlined his vision for the Command, placing trade facilitation at the heart of his leadership saying that “Trade facilitation is my keyword.”

Adenuga said: “When stakeholders make proper declarations, their consignments will leave Customs control within the shortest possible time. The more we facilitate trade, the more revenue we generate and the less smuggling we have.”



He pledged to collaborate closely with sister agencies, including the Directorate of State Service, DSS, Nigeria Police, Immigration, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigerian Military, NAFDAC and others to reduce crime and create a conducive environment for business to thrive.



He also committed to maintaining open communications with the traditional rulers, the youth of Badagry and the media and assured all that “his doors remain open”.

He promised to lead from the front and ensure officers remain disciplined and committed to their responsibility and not to compromise their duties.



Comptroller Adenuga pledged loyalty to the Comptroller-General of Customs, noting his historic position as President of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council, and emphasized the need to reflect that honour through outstanding service at Seme Command.”



Outgoing Controller, now elevated to Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs (ACG), Dr. Ben Oramalugo, described the handover as a moment of ‘mixed emotions’ gratitude for God’s faithfulness and his promotion, yet nostalgia for the relationships forged during his tenure in Seme.



He highlighted key achievements under his leadership, including sustained suppression of smuggling with significant seizures of prohibited goods. Improved revenue collection and enhanced trade facilitation to ease legitimate business while safeguarding national security, as well as fostering inter-agency cooperation and community engagement, among others.



He thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs and the NCS management for their support, commended his officers for their loyalty and discipline, and appealed to stakeholders to give even stronger backing to his successor.