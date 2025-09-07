Lagos residents share personal stories behind piercings, tattoos

In the world today, body piercing has become more than just a fashion, style and trend.

Piercings of the nose, navel, tongue, nipple and belly button, for most people, are forms of self-expression, rebellion or healing from past experiences.

Some individuals have faced backlash for their piercings, with certain employers and colleagues viewing them as unconventional or unprofessional.

However, many young people see piercings as a way to express themselves and showcase their individuality.

Behind every stud or ring lies a personal story waiting to be heard.

Miss Pamela Oko, a 20-year-old student, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she loved the way her body piercings looked on her and the beauty they portrayed.

“It makes me feel comfortable.”

Also, Bimbo Adeola, 23, a salesgirl, told NAN that she got piercings because they looked cute.

“It enhances my appearance and that is why I embrace the trend,” she said.

For others, the story is deeper than style.

A 25-year-old up-and-coming musician, Jonn Steven, also known as “Siifa”, said body piercing was a trend in the music industry both locally and internationally.

“I just wanted to know what the pain felt like for me.

“I was told by my manager to get piercings and tattoos, plus plating of hair to look trendy, so I did that,” he said.

He noted that it served not only as a vice of beauty or fashion but also to differentiate what one does.

“Once anyone sees you in all that, they would know what you are into,” he said.

Miss Amira Ogundele, 29, a hairdresser and make-up artist, said her favourite piercing was the nose ring.

“It serves as a confidence booster, because it makes me feel confident about myself and my abilities.

“What a lot of people see is just a trend, in reality it can be of big importance to one,” she said.

A 33-year-old music producer, Peter Odibo, said the perception of piercings differs from one person to another.

Odibo, however, argued that body modification did not influence how people were perceived socially or professionally.

“I disagree to this statement. No, it does not influence the social or professional view,” he said.

Mr Eno Bassey, a 34-year-old teacher, confirmed that piercings had affected his sister’s professional relations with people.

“The first place she got a sales job, she was told to remove them, she rejected the job.

“Second one, her madam grumbled but let her be but passed comment most times about it,” he said.

Bassey said piercings were a personal choice of individuals, adding that they should not affect or stand as a barrier to building friendships or career opportunities.

“Even in formal settings like school competitions or job interviews, piercings should not be a disadvantage.

“One can be of great value and still have a piercing.

“One can also be intelligent and outspoken and still have a piercing,” he said.

Music manager and social commentator, Alex Uwem, said that looking at the societal view toward people with piercings, more work was needed to reorient such people.

Uwem noted that body modifications, including tattoos and piercings, were not just about decorations.

“It is about choice, confidence, pain, managing situations, and self-expression.

“For some, it is indeed fashion, but for others, it is therapy.

“For many, it is a personal story carved beneath the skin,” he said.

He cautioned against stigmatising people with piercings and tattoos, adding that critics should encourage a better and deeper conversation instead.

“Words can cause an emotional scar on the people concerned and cause them to decide to withdraw from their once fragile social state of mind,” he said.

Vanguard News