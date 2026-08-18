US lists 3 categories of visa services affected in Nigeria

The US Department of State has announced a realignment of routine visa services in Nigeria and several other African countries as part of a broader move to regional visa hubs.

The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed the development in a visa services update, stating that routine visa operations in Abuja are among those being realigned.

#FAQ: What type of visa services are being realigned?



All routine nonimmigrant visa services, including tourist and business-related visas, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas.#VisaWiseTravelSmart pic.twitter.com/uK0AYBAWU7 — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) August 18, 2026

The change affects applicants seeking nonimmigrant visas, including those travelling to the United States for tourism, business and other temporary purposes.

Why the US is realigning visa services

The US Department of State said the move is part of its efforts to strengthen national security, improve efficiency and ensure greater consistency in visa screening and adjudication.

The department said the Trump administration is prioritising national security and the efficient use of government resources.

It explained that the State Department regularly evaluates its overseas operations to ensure they advance US priorities while maintaining rigorous standards for security screening and vetting.

According to the department, visa operations in Africa are being realigned to regional hubs as part of a long-standing practice that promotes more uniform screening, vetting and adjudication standards.

The State Department said the regional hub system has already been implemented successfully in several African countries as well as in Europe.

When does the change take effect?

The realignment took effect on August 1, 2026, with routine visa services in Abuja and several other African cities being transferred to designated regional visa hubs.

The affected locations include Abuja, as well as Antananarivo, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Durban, Freetown, Gaborone, Harare, Juba, Libreville, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, N’Djamena, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou and Windhoek.

Citizens and residents of the affected countries who wish to apply for a US visa must schedule their appointments and pay the required visa fees at the appropriate designated visa location.

Which visa services are affected?

The realignment covers routine visa services, including:

Tourist visa applications

Business-related visa applications

Petition-based nonimmigrant visas

Nonimmigrant visas are generally issued to people seeking temporary entry into the United States for purposes including tourism, business, study, work and other approved activities.

What does this mean for Nigerian applicants?

Nigerians applying for US visas from Abuja may now have to use a designated regional visa hub for their applications, depending on the type of visa and the applicant’s circumstances.

Applicants are advised to check the latest instructions from the US Mission and the US Department of State before scheduling appointments or making visa payments.

The State Department has also stressed that the realignment is intended to maintain rigorous security screening and vetting standards while improving the efficiency of its visa operations.

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