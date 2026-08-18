54-yr-old steals 5 goats; ‘I’m not guilty,’ he tells court

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A 54-year-old man, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over alleged stealing of five goats valued at N300,000.

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He is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, dangerous driving and causing bodily harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Funmilayo Ige, told the court that the suspect and others still at large committed the offences on July 24 at about 10 a.m. at Oloje, Ireakari area, Soka, Ibadan.

Ige said the suspect allegedly stole the five goats belonging to one Alhaji Dauda Oyakojo.

The prosecutor alleged that while trying to escape with the goats, the suspect drove recklessly, and injured one Tasiu Hassan in the process.

She said the offences contravened Sections 390 (3), (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Ige said the offences also contravened Section 3 (1) of the Reckless/Dangerous Driving Act, Cap. 142, Vol. V, and the Road Traffic Act, Cap. 148, Vol. V, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the suspect to bail in the sum of one million naira with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that one surety must own a building, while the other must be a blood relative of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until October 14 for hearing. NAN

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