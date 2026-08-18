Golden Penny launched Its Food Drink Brand: Coco Crush Steps Into the Spotlight at Its Trade Launch

Golden Penny Foods has officially introduced Coco Crush, its new chocolatey food drink created for everyone to enjoy at any time of the day.

The product was recently unveiled at a trade launch in Lagos that brought together trade partners, stakeholders, guests and food lovers for an opportunity to discover and experience the new addition to the Golden Penny Foods family.

Beyond the official unveiling, one of the major highlights of the event was the tasting experience. Guests were invited to enjoy Coco Crush for the first time and share their honest reactions on camera.

From the first sip, the responses reflected the qualities consumers often look for in a chocolate drink: a smooth texture, creamy consistency and satisfying chocolatey taste. The tasting-review videos captured guests smiling, exchanging reactions and describing their experience after trying the drink.

Two Ways to Enjoy Coco Crush

Coco Crush gives consumers two different ways to enjoy their chocolate drink.

The Coco Crush 3-in-1 already contains milk and sugar, offering a convenient option that only requires water, stirring and a moment to enjoy.

Coco Crush Classic allows consumers to prepare their drink according to their personal preference by adding milk and sugar as desired.

This means that whether someone prefers a quick all-in-one option or enjoys making their cocoa drink their own way, there is a Coco Crush option for them.

Coco Crush also contains calcium and six vitamins, bringing together chocolatey taste and everyday nourishment in every serving.

More Than a Launch

The trade launch marked the beginning of the Coco Crush journey, but the real experience continues with consumers across Nigeria.

The event recap and tasting-review videos offer a glimpse into the reactions from people who experienced the product firsthand. However, every consumer will have a different first-sip story.

Will you enjoy it hot or cold? Will you choose the all-in-one 3-in-1 or prepare the Classic your own way? What will stand out most to you: the creamy texture, the chocolatey taste or the ease of preparation?

Consumers are encouraged to watch the trade-launch videos, try Coco Crush and share their own experience on social media using the hashtags #CocoCrush and #NewCrushInTown.

Coco Crush is now available in retail stores near you.

Watch the launch highlights, experience the new crush in town and tell us what you think after your first sip.