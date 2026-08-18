Wike begins demolition of buildings blocking waterways in Maitama

Nyesom Wike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has commenced the demolition of buildings obstructing waterways in Maitama, Abuja, as part of measures to restore drainage channels and tackle flooding in the nation’s capital.

The enforcement exercise began on Tuesday, following a directive by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who ordered the removal of structures built on or blocking designated water channels across the FCT.

Wike had announced that the demolition would take place between Tuesday and Saturday, warning that buildings found on waterways would be pulled down.

“Between today and Saturday, the buildings blocking the waterways will be brought down. We will demolish all the houses found on the water channels, and heaven will not fall,” the minister said.

The commencement of the exercise in Maitama marks the first phase of the enforcement operation, with authorities expected to move into other parts of Abuja where buildings and other structures have been identified as obstructing waterways.

The FCT Administration has maintained that structures built on drainage channels and waterways pose significant risks to effective flood management and undermine the city’s urban planning framework.

The latest operation is therefore aimed at clearing designated water channels of illegal or obstructive structures and improving the flow of stormwater within the capital.

Authorities are expected to continue the exercise in other locations identified as having buildings or structures encroaching on waterways.