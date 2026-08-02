2Baba’s wife Natasha emerges Edo Assembly Minority Leader

Natasha Idibia

By Enitan Abdultawab

Natasha Osawaru, wife of Nigerian music star Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, has been appointed Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Osawaru, who represents Egor Constituency, was announced as the new minority leader during plenary on Monday following a reshuffle of the assembly’s principal leadership.

The development came after Blessing Agbebaku resigned as Speaker of the House amid alleged moves by lawmakers to impeach him. He was subsequently replaced by Yekini Idaiyi, representing Akoko Edo II Constituency.

Osawaru, a member of the National Democratic Congress, previously served as Deputy Majority Leader before her latest appointment.

Reacting to her emergence, Osawaru described the new position as a responsibility rather than a mere title, stressing her commitment to representing her constituents and contributing to the development of Edo State.

“This new responsibility is not a title; it is a trust,” she said in a statement shared on her Facebook page.

“Our democracy thrives on rigorous debate, accountability, and the courage to advocate for the ordinary citizen without compromise.”

She also reaffirmed her commitment to her constituency, her party and the state.

“As Minority Leader, my commitment to the development of Edo State, the progress of our great party, the NDC, and the prosperity of the good people of Egor remains absolute,” she said.

The statement described Osawaru’s elevation as a reflection of the confidence reposed in her by her colleagues and constituents, while highlighting her previous experience in the assembly.

“Having previously served with distinction as the Deputy Majority Leader, she has consistently proven that effective leadership transcends partisan divides,” the statement said.

Osawaru married 2Baba in July 2025 following the singer’s separation from his former wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia. The couple welcomed their first child together and held a dedication ceremony for the child in February.