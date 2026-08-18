Osun Election: 'When they lose, FG manipulated; but when they win...' - Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday in Abuja that whenever the opposition loses election, they accuse the Federal Government of manipulation, but show off wins.

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Wike made the statement in reference to the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s administration should be commended for allowing processes to run of their own without interference.

Furthermore, Wike said the 2027 presidential election will be the easiest contest for President Bola Tinubu, describing Nigeria’s opposition as “crippled and depleted.”

Asked about his reaction to the outcome of last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun state which was won by the opposition, Wike credited the current administration for allowing democratic processes to run without interference, contrasting it with the tension that surrounded the 2023 election.

“2023 was a tough election for him. Nobody knew what the government at the time was trying to do, and even governors were afraid,” he said, adding that unpredictability would not define 2027.

“When they lose, they claim the government manipulated the process; when they win, they show off their might. It does not work that way.

“From what I have seen, this government allows processes to run their own way, and they must be given credit for that”, he added.

The minister said unseating an incumbent requires a strong, vibrant opposition built over years, not one still searching for direction.

“To remove a government, you need a strong, vibrant opposition that has spent over four years planning, not one that is constantly looking for a party to join,” he said.

He singled out leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for internal divisions and weak showings in recent governorship polls, arguing that the coordinated support of the G5 governors that shaped the 2023 race would not be replicated nationally in 2027.

“Governorship elections rely on local variables, but a national election is a completely different ballgame. If it is this 2027 election against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forget it. It is over,” he said.

On economic discontent, Wike urged Nigerians to judge leadership by concrete actions rather than sentiments.

“Leadership is defined by the steps you take to solve problems. When someone identifies a problem and takes concrete action to fix it, that is the effort people should appreciate,” he said.

Vanguard News