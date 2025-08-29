Spurs sign Dutch midfielder Simons in boost for new boss Frank

Photo Credit: Tottenham/X

Tottenham Hotspur on Friday signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in a boost for new manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs have been in pursuit of an attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window.

They failed to lure Morgan Gibbs-White away from Nottingham Forest and their bid to sign Eberechi Eze was scuppered when the England international left Crystal Palace for Tottenham’s arch north London rivals Arsenal.

That makes the arrival of the 22-year-old Simons all the more important to Spurs, who, together with Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool, have won their opening two games of the new Premier League season.

Spurs said the Netherlands international had signed a “long-term contract”, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports suggested he had joined Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £51.8 million ($69.9 million) with further add-ons included.

“I’m really happy and can’t wait to get going,” Simons told Spurs’ website. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.

“It’s a great club and when I met the head coach (Frank) I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

“I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”

Danish boss Frank added: “Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”

Spurs lost James Maddison in pre-season to a serious knee injury, which will sideline the England international for most of this season, Dejan Kulusevski, who has played as a central attacking midfielder, is also out with a knee problem.

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, the training ground for Lionel Messi and a host pf other stars, Simons moved as a teenager to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 before starring with 22 goals while on loan to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 season.

Simons spent the next two seasons at Leipzig and added 22 goals in 78 appearances before his move was made permanent earlier this year.

He is set to be introduced to the Spurs fans before Saturday’s home league game against Bournemouth, He will wear the number seven shirt vacated by former Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.