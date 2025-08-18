Policeman, 3 others arrested in Edo for armed robbery, extortion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—The Edo State Police Command on Sunday announced the arrest of a police officer and three civilians for alleged involvement in armed robbery and extortion in Benin City.

The suspects were identified as Inspector Ojo Oloruntobi, Charles Onah, Joseph Ohis, and Enoma Agho. They are accused of being behind a series of robberies, extortions, and assaults targeting residents of the city.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, the command explained that their arrest followed a viral video in which a man alleged he was abducted by men in police uniform, robbed of his phone and other belongings, and intimidated.

“In response to this alarming report, as well as other similar complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, ordered immediate action to identify and apprehend those responsible,” Yamu stated.

According to the statement, operatives from the Ugbowo Surveillance Team intercepted the suspects on August 15, 2025. They were caught with a silver Toyota Yaris and other items believed to be linked to their criminal activities.

Among those apprehended was a serving police officer, Inspector Ojo Oloruntobi, alongside the three civilians. The suspects are accused of collaborating to extort and harass innocent residents across Benin City.“The arrested officer and his collaborators will face the full wrath of the law,” the PPRO declared, reaffirming the command’s zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of power.

“There will be no hiding place for rogue elements within the Force,” he added.