Don’t give up on elections; 97-year-old voter urges Nigerians

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 97-year-old great-grandfather, Isaac Adeniran Adesanmi, has said he would always vote during any election period because it’s his civic right.

The elder statesman is one of the elderly who joined the electorate at NUD Primary School, Collation Centre, Unit 1, Ward 4, Ilase Ijesa, in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State to cast their votes.

Adesanmi was brought to the polling unit by his relations to exercise his franchise.

However, Pa Adesanmi could not be accredited on time as the BVAs could not capture his face and finger.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission urged him to be patient and promised to try it again.

In an interview, Pa Adesanmi, whose number on the voters’ list is 116, said he had not stopped voting since he started voting in the days of late Obafemi Awolowo.

“I am 97 years old, and I started voting during the time of Awolowo.

I always vote anytime an election comes up. I have been voting in Kaduna before I came back home,” he said.

On his advice for the youths and other Nigerians, he said, “I will advise youths to vote because if they do not, the kind of leaders they want will not be there.

My message for Nigerians is to continue to vote at all costs and vote for the people they like.”

Asked to advise the potential winner after the voting exercise, the nonagenarian said, “I want them to do as they promise.”