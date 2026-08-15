Osun election: ‘I will win this poll’ — ADC candidate Najeem votes, expresses confidence

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, has expressed confidence that he will win the ongoing Osun State governorship election if the process is free and fair.

Salaam spoke shortly after casting his ballot at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, Ejigbo, where he arrived alongside his wife.

The former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly said he believed voters across the state were ready for a change and would support his candidacy.

“Without manipulation, I will win this election. The people of Osun are behind me and they are ready for change. What we have been hearing from across the state shows that there is a strong desire for a new direction,” he said.

However, Salaam expressed concern over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the election, saying reports reaching him from different parts of the state indicated widespread manipulation.

“From the information I am getting across the state, there is widespread manipulation. We are monitoring the situation and we are hopeful that the will of the people will ultimately prevail,” he said.

The ADC candidate also denied allegations that his party was involved in vote buying, saying the party remained committed to allowing voters to freely choose their preferred candidate.

“Our party is not involved in vote buying. We believe that the people should be allowed to freely choose the candidate they want. We are here to participate in a democratic process and we expect the votes of the people to count,” he said.

Salaam further alleged that some ADC agents were prevented from participating in the electoral process at certain polling units, describing the development as another concern that could affect the transparency of the election.

He urged voters and his supporters to remain peaceful and vigilant as voting and counting continued across the state.