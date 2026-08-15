Cobhams, 2Baba, Teni, Dnfo Drivers, others thrill at Daddy Showkey’s unforgettable 50 yrs on stage concert

….Marvelous Benjy, Tony Tetuila, Baba Fryo, 9ice, African China, Korede Bello also performed

By Benjamin Njoku

Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos was more than just a venue last Sunday night. It was filled with lovers of old-school music, nostalgia, and a massive celebration of a legend. The crowd didn’t just come to party or mark Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage. They came to reconnect with the icons who ruled the airwaves in the 90s and early 2000s. And they got exactly what they expected.

From the first beat to the last, the concert delivered pure nostalgia. Old-school anthems filled the Convention hall of Eko Hotels, sparking non-stop dancing and sing-alongs. The atmosphere was electric, transporting both the audience and performers to a bygone era, reminding them of a time when music was not just entertainment, but also a therapy and a force for social transformation.

For many fans who grew up on that era’s sound, Daddy Showkey didn’t just perform, he rekindled memories and brought a golden age of Nigerian music back to life.

The night officially kicked off at 9:40pm with Cobhams Asuquo on the keyboards. He set the tone with old-school classics, including Bob Marley’s “One Love”and Daddy Showkey’s “Move On”, getting the crowd warmed up for what was to come.

Moments later, the man of the night, Daddy Showkey, climbed the stage. He opened with his timeless hit “Move On! Move on!” and got an instant standing ovation. He followed with “In The Ghetto”, taking the audience straight back to his street roots. Reflecting on his longevity in the music industry, Daddy Showkey credited his success to his faith, consistency, and commitment to delivering music with substance.

Honour for Vanguard, Danladi Bako

One of the biggest highlights was his appreciation of Vanguard Media Limited. The singer invited Vanguard Saturday Editor, Mr. Onochie Anibeze, on stage to thank the newspaper for being the first in Nigeria to publish a story about him.

In a documentary screened before the show, Showkey recalled his early days with music group De Pretty Busy Boys alongside Cashman Davies, Daddy Fresh, Sexy Pretty and Roland Okafor.

“We used to trek across Kirikiri bridge after school and pass by Vanguard,” he said. “I told myself one day Vanguard would write about me. And true to that dream, Vanguard was the first newspaper to publish my story. It meant everything to me.”

He also paid tribute to the late Ogbonna Amadi, former Entertainment Editor of Vanguard, describing him as a mentor who “shaped me into the person people know today.”

Other honorees included veteran broadcaster Danladi Bako of NTA and actor Harry B Anyanwu, who were recognized for their contributions to Showkey’s journey and to Nigerian entertainment.

Showkey recalled when Danladi Bako used to invite him to appear on the popular NTA programme, “Morning Ride.” Outside the stage, he repeatedly paid tribute to Danladi Bako.

Showkey grooms his successor

To prove his 50-year journey was real, he also brought out acts that recreated the early days of his career, silencing the doubters in the process. The ‘Ghetto Soldier’ got the loudest cheer when he introduced a 13-year-old boy he’s grooming as his successor. The youngster, who’s very skilled in acrobatic displays, has been following Showkey since he was 4 years old, mirroring Showkey’s own story of starting at age 6.

He also brought out another talent, Wilson, who he said started following him at age 10. On stage, Wilson mimicked a cock’s crow and had the entire hall cheering. To everyone watching, it was clear:

Daddy Showkey has already raised his Ajegunle successors, and they’re ready to step into his shoes.

In a touching moment, Showkey also brought his two elder brothers on stage to relive memories of his journey. He used the opportunity to urge parents to document their children’s talents and growth, saying it’s very important.

In the spirit of the celebration, comedian AY, who anchored the night as MC threw jabs at 2Baba. Jokingly, AY said “Una know say 2Baba na my former neighbor before dem relocate am to Benin/Abuja. But the way things dey go so, e be like say he go join me back. I dey observe things. Una think say na only me go dey alone? You understand wetin I talk abi? Una dey observe abi?”.

He later introduced the next act, Marvelous Benjy who came on stage representing “from the ghetto” and delivered a four-song set.

Then came Danfo Drivers with their iconic anthem “Danfo Driver”. The hall went wild as fans sang along, reliving the old vibes. They followed it up with “Kolobo ” with joy radiating from the faces of those in attendance and, for a while, worries seemed to dissolve beneath the weight of the undulated oldies.

Standout performances from Tony Tetuila

One of the night’s standout moments came from Tony Tetuila. His performance carried extra weight because he’s one of the voices that helped shape Nigerian pop music at the turn of the millennium, starting with The Remedies.

Making a grand entry, Tetuila instantly lifted the energy in the packed hall. His commanding voice rang out with the same fervor that defined the “old-time era.” He delivered evergreen hits like “My Car” and “Omode Meta,” and by the time he stepped off stage, the entire audience was on its feet. Fans were clearly hungry for more as they reconnected with the singer who soundtracked their youth.

However, the energy in the hall hit a new peak when African China stepped on stage. He almost stole the show with his protest anthems. China opened with his 2004 anthem “Crisis” and the entire venue erupted. Fans sang every word back at him: “Them steal land oh for inside Ajegunle. I say, they burn man. Them kill man oh for inside Ajegunle. Then they burn the house. Them steal land oh for inside Ajegunle…” As the chorus dropped, people rushed to the floor, dancing, nodding and clapping in unison.

He followed it with “Our Government Bad” from 2007, the third track off the Crisis album. The song called out leaders of the time for failing to create jobs, and asking how ordinary Nigerians were supposed to survive. The message still hit home. The crowd sang along, swaying and chanting through the performance.

But it was “Mr. President” that sealed the nostalgia. The 2006 title track from his 10-track album had the whole hall echoing every line. “Food e no dey. Mr. President, lead us well. If you be governor, govern us well. If you are a senator, senate am well. We be giant of Africa…”

By the time he was done, the atmosphere was electric, a proof that African China’s music of protest and hope still resonates almost two decades later.

Korede Bello followed with crowd favorites “Godwin”and “Durobuchi” before Teni The Entertainer proved her class on stage. She did three songs, including, “My Papa No Be Dangote or Adeleke” and her 2018 hit single, “Uyo Meyo”, getting the loudest ovation from the audience. Back stage, she joined the Atilogu dancers to sing gyration songs that made the night unforgettable.

In a comic moment, Akpororo jumped on stage and jokingly challenged Daddy Showkey to a boxing match, saying that was “what’s trending in entertainment right now.”

9ice delivered a power-packed set with “Alagomeji,” “No Be Mistake,” “Koboso,” “Ancestor,” and “No Be Lie.” He then called out 2Baba to join him, and the hall exploded.

2Baba gives Showkey his flowers

2Baba mounted the stage and rolled out hit after hit. “African Queen” sent everyone to the dance floor, singing word-for-word. He also performed “Ever Since I Left You,” “Broda Me,” and “One Love.” During his performance 2Baba gave Daddy Showkey his flowers, revealing that Showkey once gave him his first $100 to support his music. He also gave a shout out to D-One and Kenny Music, and later performed ‘I Love Woman” and “Something Wan Happen.”

Daddy Showkey joined him on stage for “Something Wan Happen” before going solo again with “Implication.” Thereafter, Showkey brought out Baba Fryo for a full ghetto reunion with the hit “Dem Go Dey Pose.’ Showkey returned to the stage stronger with “Fire Fire”, sending the crowd into a frenzy, and wrapped up with another 2006 classic, “Somebody Call My Name.”

Delivering his signature songs earlier like “Welcome”, “Jubilation and Celebration” and ” Indicator”, Showkey took the audience into a nostalgic journey back to the good old days. Veteran musicians, Sunny Nnaji and Faze were equally well received, earning accolades from the audience.

Indeed, it was 50 years of music, memories, and pure energy all in one night. The show Tagged “The Journey! My 50 Years on Stage as an Entertainer”, brought together legends, fans, and lovers of old-school Nigerian music for a night of nostalgia, culture and non-stop dancing. Among the attendees were the high and mighty in society, including Sunday Dare, former Minister of Youth and Sports and now a senior special adviser to President Tinubu, Richard Mofe Damjo, RMD, Femi Soneye, Ali Baba, King of comedy among others.

But beyond the music, the night was also about gratitude. Daddy Showkey used the occasion to pay tribute to individuals and institutions that shaped his career.

Take away from the celebration

If anything, Daddy Showkey’s 50 years on stage concert proved one thing: old-school music is still in high demand in Nigeria, no matter how much time has passed. Fans are more than ready to hit the dance floor again as long as legends like Baba Fryo, Faze, Danfo Drivers, and Tony Tetuila keep remixing their classic hits and reigniting the magic of that era.

The night also doubled as a launchpad for up-and-coming artists to showcase their talent, a move that was widely applauded. With five decades behind him, Daddy Showkey said the show was proof that the foundation he helped to lay is still inspiring new generations of artistes.

Daddy Showkey rose to fame in the early 1990s and became one of Nigeria’s biggest stars through the 90s and 2000s. He is credited as one of the leading pioneers of ‘Galala’, a uniquely Nigerian fusion of dancehall, reggae, and Afro-street music that defined a generation, alongside his signature dance moves.

Over the years, his music has touched on love, faith, and social advocacy. Some of his hit songs include ‘Fire Fire’ (1991), ‘Diana’ (1996), ‘The Name’ (2000), ‘Ghetto Soldier’