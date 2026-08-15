Tinubu has ended South-East marginalisation — Umahi

…Says FG to pay compensation to property owners on Ebonyi-Abuja highway

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ending the marginalisation of the South-East through inclusive governance and massive infrastructure development.

Umahi said Tinubu’s decision to appoint him as Minister of Works was deliberate and aimed at advancing the President’s vision for the country, including bringing the South-East closer to the centre of national development.

The minister spoke during an inspection of ongoing work on the Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway, one of the flagship infrastructure projects of the Tinubu administration.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had commenced arrangements to pay compensation to property owners whose buildings and other assets would be affected by the construction of the highway.

Umahi said the Federal Government had decided to take responsibility for compensation in areas where state governments were unable to make the required payments.

He explained that the decision followed President Tinubu’s directive that compensation issues should not frustrate the implementation of critical road projects.

According to him, the Federal Government had already paid compensation to some affected property owners, including those in Abaomege, while the Ebonyi State Government had paid compensation for properties affected by the Onueke flyover.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for the payment, noting that not all state governments had been willing or able to make similar commitments.

“There was this policy of the Federal Government in the past administration that we will do the roads while governors pay compensation.

“Graciously, Ebonyi Governor paid compensation at Onueke for that flyover and I thank him very seriously for that. Not all the governors accepted to make that sacrifice,” he said.

Umahi said following resistance from some state governments, the Federal Government decided to take over the payment of compensation in some areas to ensure that road projects were not delayed.

He disclosed that about N18 billion had been paid as compensation for affected properties in Lagos State to fast-track major road projects, adding that the same approach would be applied to the Cross River-Abuja corridor where necessary.

“We paid N18 billion in Lagos State. So, why will it come to this area and we will not do the same thing? I can assure that we will pay,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that about N168 million had already been paid as compensation in another affected location, while compensation would be provided for properties affected by the proposed Ukwuachi flyover and the road linking the area to Benue State.

He, however, said the initial enumeration of affected properties and structures produced an estimated compensation bill of about N6 billion, which he considered too high given the funds available for the construction of the road.

Umahi directed that the valuation be reviewed to ensure that the compensation was realistic and would not undermine the execution of the project.

“They have done the enumeration which came to about N6 billion. If we pay N6 billion, we will not have money to build the road. So, I said they should review it and as soon as they review it, within 72 hours, I will approve for them to be paid,” he said.

The minister said payment of compensation was necessary to prevent disputes and delays that could affect the timely completion of the project.

Umahi also highlighted the broader economic and security benefits expected from the superhighway, saying its completion would improve connectivity, facilitate commerce and enhance security along the corridor.

“My task is to expose the realities of our situation in South-East under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“Look at the beautiful roads we are passing through. Do you think about the security improvement on this corridor? Do you think about the economic viability on this corridor? Do you think about the commerce?”

He said the ongoing projects demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development across the South-East and other parts of the country.

“When Sokoto becomes very close to Ebonyi, when Calabar becomes very close to Kebbi, when the marginalisation of South-East has become a thing of the past, should we not be bold enough to tell the story?” he asked.

Umahi said several major projects were ongoing in the South-East, including the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, where one carriageway had been completed and work was ongoing on the second.

He said the President had effectively turned states across the country into construction sites through the scale of ongoing infrastructure projects.

According to him, the section of the superhighway from Ndibe Beach through Timber Shade, Onueke, Ezza South and Ezza North to Ebonyi Local Government Area measures about 125.5 kilometres.

He said some sections were being upgraded to dual carriageways, including an 8.9-kilometre realignment to bypass Afikpo town.

Umahi said the second carriageway was also being designed to align with other legacy projects of the Tinubu administration.

He added that about two kilometres of the road at Abaomege was being dualised as part of efforts to improve the appearance and economic importance of the town.

The minister described the Ezza people as major beneficiaries of the project, citing the ongoing construction of the Onueke flyover and the planned Ukwuachi flyover, among other projects.

He urged the people to appreciate the Federal Government’s efforts and support the administration.

Umahi said the first section of the superhighway would stretch about 123.5 kilometres from Cross River through Ebonyi to the Benue boundary, while the second section, measuring about 168 kilometres, would run through Benue, parts of Enugu and Kogi before terminating at Wote in Nasarawa State and linking Abuja.

He said the completed project would significantly improve transportation, security and commercial activities along the corridor.