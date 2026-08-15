Full list: Clubs with most FA Community Shield titles

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, August 6, 2023: The trophy on display before the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Manchester United are the most successful club in the history of the FA Community Shield, having won the competition 21 times.

The Red Devils became the first club to lift the trophy when they defeated Queens Park Rangers in the inaugural edition in 1908.

The first meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw on April 27, 1908, forcing a replay several months later.

Manchester United returned to face QPR at the end of August and produced a dominant performance, securing a 4-0 victory to claim the first Charity Shield trophy.

James Turnbull was the star of the occasion, scoring a hat-trick as United comfortably overcame their opponents.

More than a century later, Manchester United remain at the top of the competition’s all-time honours list with 21 titles.

Arsenal are second with 17 Community Shield triumphs, while Liverpool have won the trophy 16 times.

Everton are fourth on the list with nine titles, followed by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, who have each lifted the trophy seven times.

The Community Shield has produced several memorable encounters over the years, with one of the highest-scoring matches coming in 1911 when Manchester United defeated Swindon Town 8-4.

Most successful teams in FA Community Shield history

Manchester United – 21 titles Arsenal – 17 titles Liverpool – 16 titles Everton – 9 titles Tottenham Hotspur – 7 titles Manchester City – 7 titles

Manchester United’s record highlights their longstanding dominance in the competition, although Arsenal and Liverpool continue to remain within striking distance in the all-time standings.