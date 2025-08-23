PDP governors meet in Zamfara

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently holding a closed-door meeting at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau.

Although the agenda has not been officially disclosed, sources suggest the meeting is linked to the ongoing zoning debate ahead of the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) session scheduled for Monday in Abuja.

A major item before the NEC is the zoning of leadership positions in preparation for the elective convention slated for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

The Zamfara meeting is viewed as a strategic step by PDP governors to harmonise their stance before Monday’s NEC gathering.

The zoning decision is expected to carry major implications for party unity and its prospects in the 2027 general elections.

This development comes at a time when the PDP is battling internal divisions, making the outcome of these meetings critical to its survival.

While details of the Zamfara talks remain under wraps, it is expected that the governors will also deliberate on other pressing issues affecting the party’s stability and electoral strength.

As the NEC approaches, attention is now on how the PDP leadership will navigate these choices and position the party for the next election cycle.