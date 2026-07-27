Kwara APC waxes stronger, ready to win elections – Gov AbdulRazaq

….As Kwara APC Youth holds 2026 interactive engagement

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is waxing stronger and poised to deliver overwhelming victory at the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Ilorin at the colorful APC Youth Engagement 2026, the Governor spoke of how his administration inherited a collapsed system in 2019 and how it has been able to fix them, pledging not to drop the ball.

Parading the candidates for various elective offices before the party stalwarts amidst thunderous applause, the Governor described the Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly and Gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi (SYD) as a highly competent and experienced politician to occupy the Ahmadu Bello House come 2027.

“SYD is part and parcel of this administration. All the projects that you see us doing today were appropriated under his leadership at the State House of Assembly. Some of them go on the television and start saying he doesn’t have the experience. How can you say a Speaker of (almost) eight years does not have experience? How can you say that Kwara has developed but the person that made appropriation at the Assembly for that development does not have experience?,” the Governor queried, tasking all faithful to work hard for the victory of the party.

“Well, our job has just begun for the next phase. You are to go home, go to your various wards, zones and polling booths to start organizing yourself.

“We are not complacent but at the same time, our party has now become stronger than ever, while the opposition is much weaker than how they were in the previous elections. We should, however, do more hard work in order to attain victory. Insha Allah, 2027 shall be the year of victory.”

AbdulRazaq praised the youth for their large turnout and commended the organizer of the engagement for their commitment to the success of the party.

“I am so happy to see all the youth’s turnout today. It is a sign that you all endorse us and the candidacy of SYD. We have come a long way since 2018, 2019. All of you knew the economy of the state. The condition of the state in terms of education, healthcare, and infrastructure was too poor. That was when civil servants could not get paid, and if they were paid, they were paid in percentages,” he said.

“Our education sector had collapsed when we came in. That was when the same PDP (government) diverted the UBEC funds. That was when the teachers became farmers, and the school attendance dropped. It was a complete collapse of the system. But we came and turned things around. And today they can proudly say that Kwara is one of the leading states in Nigeria.”

Candidates took turns to thank the Governor and the leadership of the party both at the state and national level for playing active roles towards their emergence.

Danladi, for his part, appreciated the Governor for entrusting him and indeed the youth for leadership positions, pledging to work hard and to use his legislative experience to further transform the state.

“I thank Your Excellency for the idea of bringing someone with legislative experience to come and lead the state and by His grace, the transformation agenda of Kwara, which we are part and parcel of would be sustained and improved upon,” he said.

“Those who talk on Radio and Television, have never for one day said you have not performed. You have performed wonderfully well and sincerely, not because I’m standing as a candidate, you have done well and as the legislators going for the oversight, I can confirm that you have done well in all 193 wards in the state.

“And we have learnt a lot from your transformation agenda and we would keep the train moving by the grace of God. We are going to win the 2027 elections. When people say there is no capacity, this person is not popular, that person has lost his popularity, I always tell them that Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is gaining more popularity, and everyone of us that contested the primary elections relied on Mallam AbdulRahman’s structure.”

He said there is no division as far as Kwara politics is concerned, noting that what transpared is just a pursuit of interests as welcomed in the democracy.

“Our brothers will come back. Your Excellency, we know you are capable of doing that. We are going to get the results, and those that are talking today, we are all one family and they should come back to their home,” he added.

“As candidates, we have been reaching out to them. I commend the State Party Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi and the Reconciliatory Committee for their efforts. They are reaching out to everyone not only the governorship candidates and we will all come to the round table to work for APC.”

State APC Chairman Prince Fagbemi, who read out the authentic names of the party’s candidates, said the APC-led government in Kwara state has performed exceedingly well to remain in power beyond 2027.

He highlighted some of the sectoral strides of Governor AbdulRazaq in the last seven years, and called on the electorate to vote massively for all their candidates.

Fagbemi, however, expressed concerns about the extent to which some aggrieved party faithfuls have channelled their complaints, noting that their actions violate the guiding rules.

“People that are aggrieved are entitled to be aggrieved, but the process in which they channel their grievances is unethical and against the laid down rules of the party,” he said.

A top APC chieftain, Alhaji Femi Agbaje, appealed to all aggrieved members to be patient, and have faith in destiny, saying that in any contest there must be winners and losers.

Agbaje cautioned them against descending to pulling down the house they all participated to build, explaining that in politics there are other days of opportunities for the defeated aspirants to shine.

Convener of the interactive session and APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara North District, Dr. Mahmud Umar Muhammed, who delivered the keynote address titled: “One Party, One Mission: Building Unity for Electoral Success”, said personal ambition is legitimate in politics, but collective progress must always come first.

“We must replace grievances with reconciliation. We must replace disagreements with dialogue. We must replace competition with cooperation,” he said

“The APC family must remain united because our people expect leadership, not division. A strong party is built by members who understand that political success is not achieved by working against one another, but by working together”.