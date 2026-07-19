19-yr-old Nigerian, Tobi Akinrinola jailed in UK over robbery

A Nigerian teenager, Oluwatobiloba Akinrinola, has been jailed in the UK for his role in a violent robbery where party guests were threatened, assaulted and humiliated during a planned attack.

Akinrinola, 19, of Slippers Place, London was sentenced to seven years in prison alongside Richile Vangu, 20, who received an 11-year jail term after Leicester Crown Court heard details of the offences.

The court was told that the pair were involved in a robbery at a gathering in North Kilworth, Leicestershire, on November 21, 2025, where partygoers were threatened with a knife and forced to take part in a dance for social media.

Vangu was said to have organised the robbery and recruited others, including Akinrinola, to help carry out the attack.

At the party, at least eight men were forced into a bedroom where they were threatened with a large “zombie-style knife” as designer clothing and an iPhone were stolen.

Vangu then demanded that each victim transfer £1,000, threatening to stab them in the leg if they failed to comply.

He also forced them to perform multiple takes of a TikTok dance while photographing their student identification cards to confirm where they lived.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Steven Evans said Vangu had planned the robbery and “recruited” a group of men to assist him, including Akinrinola.

The judge said Vangu introduced himself as Trixta, “like a villain from the movies”.

He added that although Akinrinola was “subservient” to Vangu, he played “an essential part” in the offences.

The court heard the violence continued later that day when some victims who had failed to transfer money were ordered to attend student accommodation in Bath Lane.

There, Akinrinola forced some of the men to perform star jumps and high knees before repeatedly punching them.

Vangu then whipped several victims with a belt, shot them in the head with a BB gun, waxed their faces and threatened to cut off their dreadlocks if they failed to pay him.

Judge Evans described the actions of the pair as having “tortured” and “humiliated” the victims.

Vangu later posted videos recorded during the house party and student accommodation incidents on TikTok.

During sentencing, Judge Evans said Vangu showed a “complete absence of empathy” towards his victims, laughing as evidence was presented to the jury during his trial.

A Probation Service report stated that he had “enjoyed humiliating and targeting” his victims.

Vangu was convicted of four counts of robbery, 10 counts of blackmail and one count of actual bodily harm. He had previously pleaded guilty to another count of actual bodily harm. Alongside his 11-year sentence, he was given an extended licence period of three years.

Akinrinola was convicted of nine counts of blackmail, four counts of robbery and two counts of actual bodily harm. He was found not guilty of one count of blackmail.

Two other defendants, Benjamin Osadolor, 19, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, and Ayomide Ibraheem, 19, of Sedan Way, London, were found not guilty on all charges after being arrested in connection with the incident.



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