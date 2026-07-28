Cucurella keeps De la Fuente tattoo pledge after Spain World Cup win

Spain international Marc Cucurella revealed a new tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente on his arm on Tuesday, keeping a promise he made before the country’s World Cup win.

The left-back vowed at the start of the summer to get a tattoo of the coach’s face if Spain won the tournament, which they did by beating Argentina 1-0 on July 19 in the New Jersey final.

Real Madrid’s Cucurella posted a photo of his new tattoo on social media along with the words “promise kept”.

In his tattoo De la Fuente is depicted wearing a suit and brandishing the World Cup trophy, Spain’s second after they first triumphed in 2010 in South Africa.

“Historic,” wrote Cucurella’s Spain team-mate Mikel Merino on his Instagram post, while tennis star Carlos Alcaraz said it was “awesome”.

Cucurella, 28, joined Madrid from Chelsea ahead of Spain’s first game at the World Cup, a frustrating 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, which De la Fuente said helped provide the team motivation on their run to glory.

The 65-year-old coach was appointed as Luis Enrique’s successor in 2022 and has also won Euro 2024 and the Nations League in 2023 with La Roja.

AFP