2027: PDP’s Bawa unveils Amos Gandu as running mate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Hon. Usman Shehu Bawa, on Tuesday unveiled Hon. Amos A. Gandu as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election, saying the choice reflects the party’s commitment to competence, unity and inclusive governance.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Kaduna, Bawa said Gandu’s nomination followed consultations with party leaders, elders, women, youths and other stakeholders across the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to him, Kaduna requires a leadership that prioritises unity, effective governance and the welfare of the people.

“The task ahead of us is clear. Kaduna needs leadership that unites us, leadership that delivers and leadership that puts the people first. It is in that spirit that I am proud to present the man who will run with me on this journey as deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election,” Bawa said.

Describing Gandu as a seasoned professional and grassroots politician, Bawa said his running mate’s experience and leadership qualities would complement the PDP’s vision for the state.



He noted that Gandu, a native of Jaba Local Government Area, grew up in Tudun Nupawa and began his political career in Barnawa. He added that Gandu previously contested for the House of Representatives in 2003 and 2007.

Bawa also highlighted Gandu’s professional background, describing him as a quantity surveyor with nearly three decades of experience and a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

He said Gandu had served as Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on Education and Housing, Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Power and Steel, and currently chairs the Stakeholders Committee in Jaba Local Government Area.

Bawa expressed confidence that the PDP ticket would provide Kaduna residents with a credible alternative focused on unity, development and effective governance.

He urged the people of the state to support the PDP in the 2027 governorship election, assuring them of the party’s commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Kaduna where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.