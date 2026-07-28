FG suspends planned Kara Bridge rehabilitation indefinitely

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Ministry of Works has suspended indefinitely the planned rehabilitation of a section of the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The repair work, which was scheduled to begin on July 28, 2026, was expected to last two weeks.

Announcing the suspension on Tuesday, the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Engr. R. Adeleye, said a new date for the project would be communicated later.

“I am very sorry to announce at this eleventh hour that we have put on hold the proposed Kara Bridge expansion joints repair scheduled to commence this morning, July 28, 2026, on directives from above due to some very crucial reasons.

“A rescheduled date shall be announced in due course,” Adeleye said.

Before the suspension, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, had issued a traffic advisory informing motorists of the planned repair works, which were aimed at improving the safety and durability of the bridge.

He explained that the existing four-lane carriageway would be temporarily reduced to two lanes over a 1.5-kilometre stretch to create a safe work zone.

Osiyemi advised motorists to expect partial traffic disruptions around the Kara axis during the rehabilitation period and urged them to obey traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic management officials.

He also noted that moderate traffic was anticipated around the Fatgbems Turn area as some motorists might make U-turns or seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

According to him, traffic heading towards Ibadan beyond Fatgbems Turn was expected to flow with minimal disruption.

The commissioner had advised road users to plan their journeys in advance, consider alternative routes where possible, and comply with directives from traffic management officials.

The Ministry of Works has yet to announce a new commencement date for the rehabilitation project.