5 things to know about newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z fold8, Galaxy Z flip8

By Oyekale Deborah

Samsung has officially unveiled its new 2026 foldable and flip phones.

The devices were revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 22, 2026 in London, it is the biggest design change in a long time.



The main highlight is the new “passport-shaped” Galaxy Z Fold8. It was made for people who love watching videos and content. It’s coming out with the powerful Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the new Galaxy Z Flip8.



These foldable models feature advanced AI, superior durability, and tailored designs for varied user experiences.

Here are 5 things to note before buying the new foldable designs.

1. Advanced AI

Artificial intelligence has been the pivotal selling point for Samsungs new premium devices.



Every Galaxy Z 8 smartphone includes a six-month subscription to Google’s AI program. The CEO remarked that AI-enhanced mobile devices are set to become increasingly personalized, adapting to individual users to facilitate daily tasks.

2. Expanded storage and robust build

The latest foldable devices come with ample storage and memory configurations.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 offers a baseline of 256GB, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 is available in both 256GB and 512GB iterations.

3. Unique design

Samsung has rebranded its bigger foldable phone to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. It’s the premium one made for work and getting things done. The Galaxy Z Flip8 is still the small, stylish phone for people who want something compact and trendy.

Samsung says all three phones are made to give different experiences. The idea is simple: one size doesn’t fit everyone anymore.

4. Robust build

According to reports from MyBroadBand, Samsung has also unveiled an enhanced titanium hinge system that allows for a thinner device profile without sacrificing durability.

The company asserts that a titanium alloy film paired with a fortified titanium plate enhances structural integrity while minimizing the visibility of display creases over time.

The upcoming upgrade, currently in beta testing, promises to deliver smarter AI features, enhanced security, and a polished user experience across flagship, foldable, mid-range, and tablet segments.

Industry insights indicate that a stable version might commence its release around July 22, 2026, coinciding with Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

Vanguard News