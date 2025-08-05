Osun APC seeks Gov Adeleke whereabouts after two weeks absence

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Adeleke on vacation, to attend Davido’s wedding – aide

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, has alleged that the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of absconding from duty with tangible information for the people to know his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

The party also berated the governor and the PDP for taking the people of the state for granted by sneaking out of the government house without appropriately keeping them abreast of his movements.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Tuesday, the APC lamented over the vacuum the governor’s absence would cost the state, wondering if he handed over to his deputy while leaving the state.

“It is absolutely wrong for Governor Adeleke to take the people of the state for granted by just sneaking out of the Government House for an undisclosed destination without considering it appropriate to inform the people of the state.

“The governor should be aware that governing a state is a serious business which requires absolute devotion of time, energy and resources in order to give qualitative governance to the people of the state.

“It is very important for the governor that he should learn how to be accountable to the people of the state and not his nuclear and extended family alone because he was the one who applied for the governorship seat of the state.

“As the governor of all and sundry, we as a party, need to know the whereabouts of the governor and who has been holding fort for him during his absence from the state since two weeks ago.

“It would be disastrous if the governor should leave the reins of his administration to the members of his family who, all along, have been running his government for him by proxy to the embarrassment and consternation of the right-thinking members of the society”.

Reacting, the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said Governor Adeleke is on vacation in the United States of America and would use the opportunity to attend his nephew’s, David Adeleke, Davido’s, wedding.

He added that the Governor since assumption of office almost three years ago has not been on any vacation till now, saying the deputy, Kola Adewusi is supervising over governance and is always in constant communication with his boss.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon , his beloved nephew, David Adeleke.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family. Those unable to attend may join virtually.

“Additionally, from the November 2022 date, the governor has not gone on official vacation. For this current trip, the Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions.

“Meanwhile, the Governor is in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi who is supervising activities of the government, ” the statement added.