Osun governorship poll can’t be rigged – Gov. Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the August 15 governorship election in the state can neither be rigged nor stolen by anyone.

The governor, while addressing supporters at the rally held in Oke-Ila, Ifedayo Local Government Council Area of the state, said the people’s votes will count.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said the people are not scared and will defend their votes.

“I heard some politicians vowing to steal the votes. Where and how? Osun votes are untouchable. This is Osun State, the heart of Yoruba nation. Nobody can rig us out here.

“We are going round the state. The people are trooping out. The people’s votes will be defended. Their will on August 15 will become a reality. We are getting the votes; they are chasing motor parks. We are winning the people; they are shooting at the people.

“Osun people are not scared. All these attacks and war mongering only hardened our people. Osun people are not cowards. They will vote and defend their votes. We are reaching across towns; they are holed up at their state secretariat.

“Our records speak for us; their records in office continue to hunt them. We have transformed our major towns and we are moving to upgrade our rural areas,” the governor declared.

The Oke Ila monarch, who hailed the governor for bringing massive development to Osun State, said the current administration has acted in line with his chieftaincy title of “Soludero of Oke Ila” by bringing good governance and democratic dividends to every corner of the state.

“Your Excellency, in your second term, Ifedayo presents your government with ideal site to develop tourism and sporting facilities. The landscape and the terrain are conducive for sport academy, mountain hiking, tourism resorts,” the royal father told the governor at the town hall.