Odumodublvck sets social media buzzing with new single,

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian rapper and singer Odumodublvck has social media buzzing with the release of his new single,”Pay Me.” He’s joined by UK grime icon Stormzy and Nigerian street-hop star Zlatan on the explosive collaboration.

The single, which dropped Friday blends Afrobeat rhythms with hard-hitting rap, sampling the 2003 Ghanaian hit “Ahomka Wo Mu” by VIP, and focuses on themes of repayment and resilience.

The track has already generated massive online excitement, with over 200,000 engagements on X, fan giveaways, and endorsements from figures like Olamide, positioning it as a standout on New Music Friday.