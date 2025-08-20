Legendary actor Fabian Adibe dies at 82

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary actor Fabian Adibe, best known for his role in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, “Things Fall Apart,” has died.

The actor, who celebrated his 82nd birthday in February 2025, died peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday.

His death was confirmed by the CEO of Best of Nollywood, BON, Seun Oloketuyi, in a post on his social media. “‘Things Fall Apart’ actor, Fabian Adibe, is dead. Died 2:30 am this morning,” Oloketuyi posted on social media.

Adibe earned widespread admiration for his iconic portrayal in the adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart,” and his calm demeanour and powerful performances endeared him to generations of viewers.

The actor and television personality, who led Nigeria to its first Commonwealth Art Festival in 1965, began his acting career in 1987 in the acclaimed Nigerian TV series, “Things Fall Apart.”

He played the role of Ogbuefi Uzowulu and acted alongside Pete Edochie. His other co-actors, Justus Esiri and Sam Loco Efe, in the series are now deceased.

Born on December 1, 1943, Adibe belonged to the older generation of actors who laid the foundation for Nollywood. Known for his charisma and distinct presence, he often lent credibility and a sense of gravitas.

He featured in over 300 movies, including “Slave Warrior” (2012), “White Kingdom 2” (2014), and “Father’s” (2014), among others.

The revered actor featured in foreign movies, including “Soweto,” a story about the struggle in South Africa, and “Mr. Johnson,” a Hollywood film. He was a staff member of the Nigerian Television Authority until he was retrenched on May 25, 1984.

Fans and colleagues have paid emotional tributes to Adibe on social media, describing him as a “gentle soul”.