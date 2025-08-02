‎Kogi ADC dismisses purported suspension of Rep Member, Leke Abejide

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Adaji, has declared the suspension of member representing Yagba Federal constituency, Hon Leke Abejide from the party as illegal and unfounded.

‎

‎Adaji also denied signing the purported suspension letter.

‎

‎Adaji’s clarification is coming on the heels of a statement in circulation issued in Lokoja earlier on Friday and credited to him, citing gross insubordination, and anti-party activities as reasons behind Abejide’s suspension from the party.

‎

‎Adaji was quoted in the statement as saying the decision to suspend the federal lawmaker was due to his recent meeting with some members of the party in Abuja without clearance from the leadership of the ADC in Kogi State.

‎

‎“The Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended one of our members serving in the National Assembly. The affected person is Honourable Leke Abejide, representing Yagba East-West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,” the contentious statement read.

‎

‎However, in a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, Adaji declined signing the suspension letter.

‎

‎He stated: “My attention has just been drawn to the purported suspension of the Member of House of Representative for Yagba Federal constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide from our party, African Democratic Congress (ADC). More worrisome is that I, John Adaji, was said to have signed the suspension.

‎

‎”Let me categorically state that nothing of such occurred. I therefore dismissed the purported suspension as null and void and of no effect whatsoever not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the ADC and laid down rules of our great party.

‎

‎”For emphasis, there was no State meeting where such decision was taking, as any form of suspension would have emanated from the Ward, to the Local government level before the state Working Committee (SWC) can assent to it.

‎

‎”The explicit import of this is that the SWC has no powers whatsoever to take any disciplinary action against someone which the Ward has not found wanting. I therefore condemns the purported suspension of Hon. Leke Abejide and the use of my name as signatory to the suspension.

‎

‎”The claim is reckless, unconstitutional and I cautions those behind this act to retrace their steps as we need to preserve the stability of our Party. I call on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Kogi State, and indeed across the country to disregard the purported suspension”.



‎