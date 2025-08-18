Kidnap suspects crash with N6.9m ransom, weapons in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

A dramatic turn of events unfolded on Monday morning in Angwan Mayo, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, when suspected kidnappers were involved in a road accident shortly after allegedly collecting ransom from their victims.

The suspects were attempting to escape the area when their vehicle lost control and crashed.

The Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened near a VIO checkpoint involving an Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number PLATEAU BLD 566 ST.

The police said that two suspects involved fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“Upon arrival, police operatives discovered that members of the public had already gathered, while a vigilant VIO officer handed over a G3 rifle and cash earlier recovered from the accident vehicle.

“The accident vehicle was immediately towed to the police station, where a thorough search was conducted and led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one Type 06 rifle, one G3 rifle, three magazines and fifty-seven (57) rounds of live ammunition.

The police said a cash amount totalling ₦6,908,150 was also recovered from the vehicle.

In a joint operation by the police and military in an intensive manhunt for the fleeing suspects, one Mohammed Tahir of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, was arrested after escaping into the forest.

Police stated that in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a seven-man kidnap gang responsible for the abduction of a lawyer in Nyanya, Abuja (FCT), from whom ransom was collected.

He further admitted that he and another accomplice were on their way to Jos to share the proceeds of the crime before the accident occurred. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects at large.

The Nasarawa State Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to working with sister security agencies to rid the state and its environs of crime and criminality. He also applauded members of the public for their vigilance and urged them to keep supporting the police and other security agencies in the state.