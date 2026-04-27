2026 UTME: JAMB withholds scores, sets 320 for underage candidates

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has clarified the growing confusion surrounding candidates receiving “No Result Yet” notifications, revealing that results of underage candidates are being deliberately withheld in line with existing regulations.

JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that the development follows a surge of enquiries from concerned parents, explaining that candidates below the approved age threshold will not have their results released for now, hence the system-generated response.

He reiterated that only candidates who will be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026, are eligible to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, stressing that any deviation falls strictly under the board’s exceptional candidate policy.

Under this provision, underage candidates must demonstrate extraordinary academic ability by scoring a minimum of 320 in the UTME and securing at least 80 per cent in subsequent screening processes to be considered for admission.

Benjamin further revealed that, based on prior agreements with parents, only candidates who meet the 320 benchmark will be shortlisted and invited for further assessments, effectively narrowing the pathway for exceptional consideration.

He maintained that until this process is completed, results of underage candidates will remain unreleased, urging stakeholders to remain patient as the board enforces standards aimed at preserving the integrity of the nation’s admission system.