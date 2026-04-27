Gunmen kill pastor, wife, children in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked Gako Village in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing a pastor and three members of his family in what residents described as a fresh wave of violence in the area.

The victims were identified as Rev. Ayuba Choji, his wife, Chundung Ayuba, and their two children, Cyril Ayuba and Endurance Ayuba.

Sources in the community said the assailants stormed the village at about 11 p.m. and opened fire indiscriminately.

A community member, Martha Dalyop, told Vanguard that the gunmen invaded the area late at night, shooting sporadically and causing residents to flee for safety.

She lamented that the recurring attacks had continued to leave communities in fear, with many unable to sleep in their homes or tend to their farms.

Confirming the incident, the publicity secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder Association, Rwang Tengwong, said the latest attack showed that the assailants were now targeting relaxation spots, farming communities and local vigilantes protecting rural areas.

According to him, the attackers often split themselves into groups during operations, with some launching attacks on residents and others destroying farmlands, while another group mounts surveillance or blocks roads to prevent escape or intervention.

Tengwong further disclosed that a large expanse of farmland had been destroyed by gunmen in the past 48 hours in Kassa, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, particularly cabbage, hot pepper and maize farms, worsening the plight of farmers in the affected communities.

The latest incident has heightened tension across Riyom and neighbouring Barkin Ladi communities, with residents calling on security agencies and government authorities to intensify efforts to halt the killings and destruction of livelihoods in Plateau State, he added.