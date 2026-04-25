Police rescue 2-year-old kidnap victim, nab 3 suspects in Kano

Police Command in Kano State has rescued a two-year-old kidnap victim, arrested three suspects, and recovered part of the ransom paid.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday in Kano by the command spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa.

Kiyawa said on April 19, a resident of Gwammaja Quarters, Dala LGA, reported that his son, Aliyu Muhammad, aged 2, was kidnapped in front of their residence by unknown persons.

He explained that the suspects subsequently contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N1 million, which was paid by the victim’s family.

Kiyawa said despite receiving the ransom, they failed to release the child.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, directed the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad to activate all operational and intelligence assets.

Through sustained follow-up and a technical operation, the hideout was identified and the suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects are Hassan Umar, 26; Abdullahi Hamisu, 19; and Hussaini Saminu, 24, all of Gwammaja Quarters, Kano.

Investigation revealed that the victim was held captive at the residence of Hussaini Saminu within Gwammaja Quarters.

Kiyawa said that the victim was successfully rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family.

A sum of N930,000, being part of the ransom paid, was recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police commended the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for their professionalism, resilience, and tactical precision in rescuing the victim unhurt.

He also appreciated the technical guidance of the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which was instrumental to the success of the operation.

Bakori reiterated that the command, under the strategic guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, will remain relentless in its fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He warned criminal elements that Kano State would continue to be unsafe for them, as the command will deploy all lawful assets to arrest and prosecute offenders.

He further urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to support the police with credible information through the command’s emergency lines: 08032419754, 08123821575 or 09029292926.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation. (NAN)