Suspected fake currency trader arrested in Nasarawa

By Edwin Philip

Mamuda Hassan from Zaria, Kaduna State has been arrested by Police operatives over an alleged involvement in the circulation of counterfeit currency.

In a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel and issued to journalists, the police said operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, acting on credible intelligence, acted arrested the suspect who is 62 years of age.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was apprehended at the cattle market in Lafia while actively trading in fake ₦1,000 denomination notes,” the statement reads.

According to the release, during interrogation, the suspect confessed that the counterfeit notes were supplied to him by an accomplice residing in Mararaba Akunza, Lafia, adding that efforts are currently underway to apprehend the said accomplice, who remains at large.

Stating that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has called on members of the public particularly traders, small business owners, fuel station attendants, POS operators, and motor park workers to remain vigilant and cautious in the course of their daily transactions.

He however advised them to look out for tell-tale signs of counterfeit currency, such as poor print quality, smaller size, duplicated serial numbers, and absence of visible security features.

The commissioner further urged the public to promptly report any individual found in possession of, or attempting to circulate, suspected fake currency notes to the nearest police station.

He assured that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.