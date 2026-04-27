Kogi govt confirm abduction of 24 pupils from orphanage home‎

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State government has confirmed the abduction of 24 persons from an orphanage home in the state; 23 of whom were pupils, while the remaining person was the wife of the proprietor.

The statement said though the orphanage home was not registered with the state government, it has, however, commenced a rescue operation which has led to the rescue of 15 of the 24 abductees.

‎The State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, describing the incident which occurred yesterday (Sunday) as unfortunate and avoidable.

‎”Fifteen pupils have been rescued following the swift intervention of security agencies, while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

“The facility, identified as the Dahallukitab Group of Schools, was operating illegally in a remote, bushy location without registration with the state government or the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies.

‎”The incident occurred late on April 26, 2026, when unknown gunmen invaded the premises and abducted 23 pupils alongside the wife of the proprietor.

“Security operatives, led by the Nigeria Police Force in Kogi State and supported by other agencies, have responded promptly, leading to the rescue of 15 of the victims.”

‎Fanwo commended the gallantry and professionalism of the security agencies, noting that their swift and coordinated response significantly curtailed the impact of the attack.

‎While assuring that efforts are being intensified to rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice, the government raised concerns over the operation of unregistered institutions in isolated locations.

‎He warned that establishing orphanages, schools, and similar facilities in vulnerable areas without proper registration and notification to authorities poses serious security risks, especially in the prevailing security environment.

‎“The operation of such facilities outside regulatory oversight not only undermines safety standards but also exposes innocent children to avoidable dangers,” the Commissioner stated.

‎The government, therefore, urged operators of orphanages and schools to comply strictly with existing regulations and engage relevant authorities for proper security assessment and protection.

‎Reaffirming its stance, the Kogi State Government assured residents of its uncompromising commitment to the protection of lives and property, adding that security operations remain active to bring the situation under full control.