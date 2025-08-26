I’ve not joined PDP — Senator Daniel

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, yesterday, denied his purported plan to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that Senator Daniel and one Mr Kunle Folarin were suspended last week by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State over alleged anti-party activities.

Daniel, who represents Ogun East Senatorial District, in a statement by the OGD Media Office, said the purported plan to rejoin PDP is far from the truth, stressing that the Senator remains a member of APC.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Gbenga Daniel is and remains a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a Senator and remains on the platform of the APC.