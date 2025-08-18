Edo Police vow to rescue 3 abducted seminarians

The police command in Edo says it is intensifying operations to rescue three seminarians abducted in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio were abducted on July 11, during an armed attack on Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government of the state.

The attack left an NSCDC officer dead.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said in a statement on Monday that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was personally leading the rescue operations.

“Operatives of Tactical Teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, have been deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims,” he said.

According to him, a tactical division has also been established in Ivieukwa community to strengthen security and technical intelligence in the area.

Yamu added that the command was working with security experts and sister agencies to deploy advanced technical intelligence and coordinated operations to rescue the victims.

“We are aware of the recent viral video involving the boys, and we wish to assure the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, parents, guardians, and the general public that the Edo State Police Command is leaving no stone unturned in its resolve to bring the seminarians back.

“The Edo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property,” Yamu said. (NAN)