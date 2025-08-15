AI, modern tools can solve Nigeria’s home care challenges

Co-founders of FIFY, Kemi Dallass and Tokunboh Akindele, have said that maintaining a home should be a stress-free experience.

They likened the home maintenance problem in Nigeria to that in telecommunications 30 years ago, noting that technology and modern solutions have made it possible to address home maintenance issues almost immediately.

They said this at the maiden edition of their AMA series themed: ‘FIFY: Unfiltered,’ hosted by Dr Archie Celestin and attracted over 2,000 unique viewers across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Akindele also explained that FIFY employs no fewer than 50-strong staff with teams on rotation, including drivers, to ensure technicians can be dispatched at any time, day or night.

According to Akindele, these teams are often fully-fledged, comprising an electrician, a plumber and a supervisor, to handle multiple potential issues in one visit and avoid the delays of a callback.

Addressing security concerns, Dallass said all staff and guarantors are vetted by a third-party firm, with background checks repeated every six months to guarantee safety and reliability.

Dalla said: “The brand is running an AI-led, technology-driven marketing campaign using animation to visually communicate what FIFY is all about. While there are no immediate plans to expand outside of Lagos, Dallass confirmed that a data-driven approach will determine the next location. The company has a plug and play model that will allow them to set up a new location, such as Ikeja, within a month.

“The company operates on a call-out fee basis for one-time emergencies, but also offers subscription tiers (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) that prioritize call-outs for members.”