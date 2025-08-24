ADC to Tinubu: Declare state of emergency in Katsina, Zamfara over insecurity

•Says PDP govs’ Zamfara meeting insensitive

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—African Democratic Congress, ADC, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara states, following a wave of violent attacks that have reportedly claimed more than 140 lives in the past two months.

The party described the killings as proof of Nigeria’s collapsed security architecture and criticised the federal government’s handling of the crisis.

The party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed outrage over the recent massacre in Malumfashi, Katsina State, where 30 worshippers were shot dead in a mosque and 20 villagers burnt in their homes.

It linked the incident to a broader pattern of violence in the region, including the killing of 47 people in Zamfara, 38 of whom were executed, even after ransom payments were made.

ADC stated: “This evil act epitomises the horrors that Nigerians have been forced to endure under this administration.

‘’It is also a damning proof of the total collapse of our national security architecture, which has prompted even the nation’s chief of defence staff, CDS, to ask citizens to learn how to defend themselves.’’

The party criticised President Tinubu for prioritising international engagements over urgent domestic crises.

“It is disheartening to note that instead of confronting these national tragedies with the seriousness they demand, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to jet-set across the world, chasing photo-ops, while his people are dying in dozens at home,” the party added.

While also condemning PDP governors for holding a political meeting in Zamfara just days after the massacre, ADC said: “Instead of rallying around their beleaguered colleague to help stop the orgy of killings, they chose to stage a political rally at the scene of mass murder.

‘’The photos of PDP governors in full ceremonial robes, grinning for the camera, are totally out of place in an environment that still reeks of blood and sorrow.’’

Beyond the call for a state of emergency, ADC urged the federal government to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture.

“The recent call by the chief of defence staff, CDS, for citizens to acquire self-defence skills is perhaps the most honest indicator yet that there is need to rethink the entire internal defence system,” it said.

The party further accused both the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and PDP of placing politics above the welfare of Nigerians.

“Neither the ruling APC nor the incurably afflicted PDP care about the people and their suffering. They only care about power and politics,” ADC stated.