2027: PDP’s zoning move a calculated plot to woo Obi, Jonathan, Amaechi – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) zoning decision for the 2027 presidential election, describing it as a political ploy aimed at luring prominent figures like Peter Obi, Goodluck Jonathan, and Rotimi Amaechi into its fold.

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.

Abdullahi criticised both the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for prioritising political manoeuvres over addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges. He said their early zoning arrangements showed insensitivity to the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, especially as the election is still two years away.

“Why are we so preoccupied and behaving in such a way that Nigerians begin to look at the political elite across the divides as if we don’t care about them?” Abdullahi asked.

The PDP recently announced that its 2027 presidential ticket would be zoned to the South, while the national chairmanship would remain in the North. Similarly, APC governors and leaders have endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole candidate for the next election, citing the country’s informal power rotation between North and South.

But Abdullahi dismissed both parties’ moves as mere political gamesmanship.

“They (APC and PDP members) are very experienced people, and they know the implications of showing their way too early. So, it’s either they are playing a predetermined game or baiting some people to come around,” he said.

He also emphasised that the ADC is not built around a single aspirant, stressing that individuals like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi all have an equal chance if they seek the party’s ticket.

“In the papers yesterday (Monday), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out to say he is going to run for presidency. Don’t forget we still have the likes of Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and others who are interested in running, and we have reiterated that they have an equal chance,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC spokesman revealed that the party has yet to decide on zoning its presidential ticket, insisting that the party is focused on grassroots mobilisation and building strong structures.

“What is most important to us is to convince Nigerians that we represent that alternative that can bring respite to their current sufferings. As far as the ADC is concerned, we are not having that kind of conversation now. We are focused on mobilising at the grassroots and putting up structures,” he explained.

Abdullahi stressed that the ADC remains unshaken by the PDP’s zoning decision.

“We are not bothered with what the PDP has done. Nigerians can see right into it. PDP people are not naïve people; they are very experienced politicians. For them to take that decision two years ahead of the presidential election, there must be a game on, and we can see right through it. We are not pressured; we are focused on our party,” he added.