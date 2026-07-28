2023 campaign funds in your possession not fully accounted for, Onanuga blasts Obi

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has criticised the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, following the latter’s interview on Channels Television on Sunday, accusing him of making false claims and failing to account for campaign funds from the 2023 general election.

In a statement released after the interview, Onanuga said Obi’s television appearance, which he claimed was intended to revive his 2027 presidential ambition, had instead generated negative public reactions.

Responding to Obi’s comments on his movement across political parties, Onanuga rejected the comparison between Obi’s political career and that of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu has remained within the progressive political tradition since joining partisan politics in the early 1990s, moving through parties such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually the All Progressives Congress (APC), which emerged from the 2013 merger of several opposition parties.

He contrasted this with Obi’s political journey, noting that the former Anambra State governor was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested the 2019 presidential election as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, moved to the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election, and has since aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Onanuga also alleged that the Labour Party experienced a leadership crisis after the 2023 elections, claiming that campaign funds in Obi’s possession had “not been fully accounted for.”

He further accused Obi of abandoning political parties rather than remaining to rebuild them after electoral defeats or internal crises.

On the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, Onanuga said Obi did not win the poll, maintaining that the election results were upheld by the courts, including the Supreme Court.

He argued that Obi should accept the outcome of the election and move on, rather than continue to insist that he was denied victory.

The presidential spokesman concluded by urging Obi to accept what he described as the reality of the 2023 election result and focus on future political engagements.