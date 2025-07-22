Why Atiku hasn’t officially joined ADC — Source

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has yet to formally complete his move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week, a close source has revealed.

The delay appears to be deliberate, with Atiku reportedly planning to carry out the registration in person rather than through a representative.

Speaking in confidence to Vanguard in Abuja last night, the source explained that Atiku’s recent travels were the main reason for the hold-up.

“He returned to Nigeria for the burial of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, coming straight from a business trip abroad. From Daura, he travelled back overseas for a planned two-week break,” the source said.

The source added that joining a new party—especially for a figure of Atiku’s stature—requires his physical presence.

“For someone as high-profile as His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, people need to physically see him picking up his membership card and completing the formalities. Once he returns from his break, that’s one of the first major things he is expected to do,” the source explained.

He also noted that Atiku understands the symbolic importance of the move, which could shape political alliances and public perception ahead of the 2027 elections.

Asked about the likely timing, the source said the registration would likely be planned for maximum media visibility and political impact.

Although the exact date remains unconfirmed, the source insisted that the move is imminent and that Atiku’s formal entry into the ADC will signal a major new chapter in opposition politics