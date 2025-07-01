US-based lawyer Owolabi Salis makes history as first Nigerian in space

Credit: Blue Origin

US-based lawyer and political figure Owolabi Salis has become the first Nigerian to voyage beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Salis was one of six private astronauts aboard Blue Origin’s NS-33 suborbital mission, which launched from the arid plains of West Texas on June 29, 2025.

Joining him on the brief but historic flight were Allie Kuehner, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr and Jim Sitkin.

As reported by Space in Africa , the expedition soared past the Kármán line—the demarcation widely regarded as the threshold of outer space—reaching a zenith of 105.2 kilometres above sea level.

The 10-minute ascent and descent, part of Blue Origin’s New Shepard programme, marked yet another chapter in the democratisation of space travel. The initiative, spearheaded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has enabled civilians to experience space without the conventional rigours of astronaut training.

Ahead of liftoff, Salis emphasised the transcendent nature of the experience.

“This mission is more than just a trip into space, it’s a spiritual journey, a call to inspire future generations,” he said.

Salis also expressed a desire for his feat to kindle curiosity and ambition in African youths regarding science, technology and space exploration.

A native of Ikorodu in Lagos State, Salis holds dual qualifications as a chartered accountant and attorney, with professional licences in both Nigeria and the United States. Beyond his legal and financial credentials, he is a published thinker—author of Equitocracy, a political treatise advocating for an egalitarian system grounded in justice and inclusivity.

His cosmic achievement is not his first foray into the extraordinary. Salis previously etched another record as the first Black African to set foot in both the Arctic and Antarctic within the same calendar season—a rare environmental and logistical feat.

In the political arena, Salis has been a recurring contender in Lagos State. He vied for the PDP’s gubernatorial ticket in 2003 and 2007, ran under the Action Party of Nigeria the same year, and flew the Alliance for Democracy’s banner during the 2019 elections. After the 2019 contest, he legally challenged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory, though the tribunal dismissed his petition.