Meet Owolabi Salis, first Nigerian to travel to space above the Karman line

History was made recently when Nigerian-born legal luminary and philanthropist, Owolabi Salis, became the first Nigerian to travel beyond the Kármán line—the internationally accepted boundary of space—on Blue Origin’s NS-33 mission.

The milestone marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s space history and Africa’s increasing visibility in global scientific exploration.

Owlolabi Salis was one of six passengers aboard the suborbital flight, which was operated by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin.

The 10-minute journey soared to an altitude of 105.2 kilometres, pushing past the Kármán line and into space.

With this mission, Blue Origin has now flown 70 people into space, including four repeat flyers.

The other crew members on the NS-33 flight included Allie Kuehner, her husband Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr., and Jim Sitkin. Their mission patch, themed “Solstice 33,” featured green rings symbolising both Earth’s horizon and the Kármán line—representing humanity’s persistent drive to push the boundaries of exploration.

Who Is Owolabi M. Salis?

Famous attorney Owolabi M. Salis is a philanthropist, qualified public accountant, and seasoned world traveler. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Nigeria—an institution known for its academic excellence, particularly at its Kongo campus which houses its legal and administrative faculties.

He later earned his law degree (LL.B.) from the University of Lagos, one of Africa’s premier public universities. Salis is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a chartered accountant recognized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is licensed to practice law both in Nigeria and the United States and is a member of the New York State Bar Association, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), based in Washington, D.C.

He is the founder and managing attorney at Salis Law, a prominent New York-based general practice law firm founded in 1992 and relocated to Brooklyn in 2002. His firm handles a broad range of legal matters, including private wealth management and discrete legal consulting.

Beyond law, Owolabi Salis is deeply engaged in philanthropy and community development. He is the visionary behind the Niger Delta Peoples Development organization and contributes significantly to various charitable causes. A man of many passions, he finds joy in cultural exploration and personal growth.

His life and career are defined by a strong commitment to social justice, diversity, and empowering underserved communities.

Salis is the author of Equitocracy, a book that argues for fairness and balance in democratic governance.

American sculptor to honour Salis with monument

Meanwhile, renowned American artist Steve N. Barber has announced plans to create a monumental sculpture in honour of Owolabi Salis following his groundbreaking journey into space.

Barber, internationally acclaimed for his space-themed monuments—including tributes to astronauts and former U.S. President Donald Trump—revealed the project in a personally signed statement on Sunday.

“This monument will be a global tribute to a man who not only broke new ground as a Nigerian in space but also raised Nigeria’s profile in international scientific and aerospace circles,” Barber stated.

