50 killed in Adamawa, Benue, Plateau; 23 pupils abducted in Kogi

•Massacre tragic, barbaric, unacceptable – Gov Fintiri

•Pastor, wife, 2 children killed in Plateau

•Herdsmen kill 7 in Benue; as gunmen kidnap farm manager in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Peter Duru, Umar Yusuf, Bolu Obahopo & Golok Nanmwa

No fewer than 39 persons were killed late Sunday night at Guyaku commubnity in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Boko Haram members.

The killings came on a day a pastor, his wife and two children were also murdered by gunmen at Gako Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Same night, at least 23 pupils and wife of a school proprietor were kidnapped in an orphanage and school facility at Zariagi area of Lokoja in Kogi State, just as gunmen abducted a farm manager, Afolabi Ajayi, at Imafon community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

At least, seven people were equally killed by suspected herdsmen at Channel One community, a border settlement along the Arufu–Wukari road in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learned that the attack in Adamawa, which has thrown Guyaku into mourning, reportedly lasted for hours as the heavily armed insurgents stormed the village, unleashing terror on defenseless residents.

The community, along with Garkida, shares border with the dreaded Sambisa forest, along the Adamawa-Borno federal highway.

Survivors said the attackers killed scores, razed homes, burned places of worship, and destroyed valuable property, including motorcycles and other means of livelihood.

A local leader, Aggrey Ali, of Kumo Gombi, said the community was left helpless as the insurgents operated for an extended period, causing widespread devastation before fleeing.

“They came in large numbers and attacked our people without mercy. Many were killed, our worship centres were burned, and properties destroyed,” he lamented.

The incident has left fear and tension at Guyaku and surrounding communities, with many residents, particularly women, children and the elderly, fleeing their homes over concerns of another possible attack.

Massacre tragic, barbaric — Gov Fintiri

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who rushed to the area in the early hours of yesterday, after the attack, described the massacre as tragic, barbaric and completely unacceptable.

The governor, who also sympathised with bereaved families, condoled the residents over the killings, and pledged intensified collaboration with security agencies to track down the perpetrators and prevent future assaults.

“This is a painful moment for our state. The killing of innocent citizens in such a cruel manner is unacceptable. We will not relent in our duty to protect lives and property,” he said.

Governor Fintiri’s visit was seen by residents as both symbolic and reassuring, as he promised immediate government intervention, support for victims, and renewed security surveillance in affected areas.

The attack has also sparked renewed calls for stronger federal and state security cooperation to tackle insurgency and protect rural communities in Adamawa, especially those bordering conflict-prone zones.

7 feared dead, several injured as herdsmen attack Benue border community

In Benue State, seven persons were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen, while several others were injured, following a two-day attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Channel One community, a border settlement along the Arufu–Wukari road in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area.

The attacks, which reportedly began over the weekend and continued into yesterday afternoon, have thrown the community and surrounding settlements into panic, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers stormed the area in large numbers, riding on motorcycles and wielding firearms, shooting indiscriminately at residents.

“The attack started over the weekend and continued into Monday afternoon. Seven persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained life-threatening injuries, so the figure of the dead might increase,” the source said.

He further disclosed that those injured were rushed to different medical facilities in Anyiin town, while about seven victims in critical condition were transferred to Ugba in Logo LGA for urgent treatment.

“We learned that the attackers came heavily armed and operated in groups on motorcycles. There are suspicions that they may be operating from Shaor, one of the deserted villages previously identified in intelligence reports as a possible hideout,” he added.

The renewed violence has triggered mass displacement, with residents of Channel One and neighbouring communities reportedly abandoning their homes for safer locations amid fears of further attacks.

The source also called for urgent security intervention, urging authorities to intensify clearance operations in suspected hideouts and strengthen border security.

“There is need for coordinated clearance operations to dislodge suspected camps in Shaor and other deserted settlements. Security agencies must also work across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states to monitor cross-border movements and prevent further attacks,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Logo LGA, Clement Kav, confirmed the attack and casualty figures.

“They killed seven persons and injured four others. They usually come, attack and flee back to where they came from. The attack happened late Saturday into Sunday night,” Kav said.

He added that he had already briefed security authorities on the situation, saying “I have informed the commissioner of police and the adviser on homeland security.’’

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said the command was yet to receive official details of the incident at the time of filing this report.

Gunmen kill pastor, wife, two children in fresh Plateau attack

Similarly, gunmen on Sunday night attacked Gako Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing a pastor, his wife and two children, in what residents described as a fresh wave of violence in the area.

The victims were identified as Rev. Ayuba Choji, his wife, Chundung Ayuba, and their two children, Cyril Ayuba and Endurance Ayuba.

Sources in the community said the assailants stormed the village at about 11 p.m. and opened fire indiscriminately.

A community member, Martha Dalyop, told Vanguard that the gunmen invaded the area late at night, shooting sporadically and causing residents to flee for safety.

She lamented that the recurring attacks had continued to leave communities in fear, with many unable to sleep in their homes or tend to their farms.

Confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, said the latest attack showed that the assailants were now targeting relaxation spots, farming communities and local vigilantes protecting rural areas.

According to him, the attackers often split themselves into groups during operations, with some launching attacks on residents, others destroying farmlands, while another group mounts surveillance or blocks roads to prevent escape or intervention.

Tengwong further disclosed that a large expanse of farmland had been destroyed by gunmen in the past 48 hours at Kassa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, destroying cabbage, hot pepper and maize farms, and worsening the plight of farmers in the affected communities.

The latest incident has heightened tension across Riyom and neighbouring Barkin Ladi communities, with residents calling on security agencies and the government to intensify efforts to halt the killings and destruction of livelihoods in Plateau State.

Gunmen kidnap 23 pupils in Kogi orphanage attack

Also on Sunday night, gunmen abducted 23 pupils and the wife of a school proprietor, following an attack on an orphanage and school facility in the Zariagi area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

The attack, which occurred late Sunday, targeted a facility identified as Dahallukitab Group of Schools.

Confirming the development in a statement yesterday, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said security operatives responded swiftly, leading to the rescue of 15 of the abducted pupils.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the school was operating outside regulatory oversight, said: “The facility was operating illegally in a remote, bushy environment without registration with the state government and without the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies,” Fanwo said.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining eight victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“Kogi State government commends the gallantry, professionalism, and swift response of the police and other security agencies for rising decisively to the occasion,” he noted.

Fanwo warned against operating schools and orphanages in isolated areas without proper authorisation, describing such practices as dangerous.

“While the government remains fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all victims, it is important to stress that the operation of orphanages, schools, and similar institutions in isolated and vulnerable locations, without proper registration and notification to relevant authorities, poses serious security risks, especially in the current security climate,” he said.

Fanwo, who urged operators to comply with safety regulations, said further: “The government strongly discourages such practices and reiterates the need for strict compliance with regulatory and safety protocols.

“All operators of such facilities are advised to engage with appropriate government agencies to ensure proper oversight, security assessment, and protection.”

He added that security agencies were working to bring the situation under control, noting that updates would be provided as operations continued.

Gunmen kidnap farm manager in Ondo community

In a related development, gunmen yesterday abducted a farm manager, Afolabi Ajayi, in Imafon community, Akure North LGA of Ondo State. The attack occurred around 10:30 a.m. as Ajayi stepped out of his car to enter the poultry farm.

A family source said the victim had visited the farm to check on workers when the gunmen emerged and whisked him into the forest. The family reported the incident to the police immediately. At press time, the abductors had yet to make contact with the family for ransom.

Confirming the incident, the state police image maker, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the command was notified of a kidnapping at Ilado, where a farmer was taken while working on his farm.

Abayomi said tactical teams and additional security personnel had been deployed to comb the surrounding bush

“The operation aims to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators. The command assures the public that all necessary operational strategies are being employed, with utmost priority placed on the victim’s safety,’’ he said.

He said further updates would be communicated as the situation unfolded.

What Tinubu has done in 3yrs is monumental, says Onanuga

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — President

Bola Tinubu has done an impressive work to transform Nigeria and give Nigerians something to be proud of, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has said.

Onanuga, who briefed journalists ahead of a planned tour of projects sites to verify what the administration has recorded so far, pointed out that the projects cut across all the states of the federation and captured the critical areas of infrastructure, human capital and economic development, among others.

Flanked by other presidential media aides, Onanuga said: “The purpose of this tour is to showcase in full what the administration has been able to do so far in order to show its seriousness and commitment to the transformation of the whole country. These projects cut across all sectors of the economy and are in all the states of the federation.

“By the time these projects are unveiled to Nigerians, it would be very clear to all that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has changed the landscape of Nigeria and has indeed renewed the hope of Nigerians.’’

Similarly, the SSA on Media to the President, Mr. Tunde Rahman, said the media would soon begin to monitor the projects undertaken by the Tinubu administration across Nigeria to give the country a new lease of life and add value to Nigerians.

During the briefing, top officials drawn from the health, transport and information ministries showcased the achievements recorded so far by the administration, adding that the country had been repositioned to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians in those sectors.

Nasiru Mohammed, who spoke on the achievements in the health sector, particularly highlighted the Presidential Initiative for unlocking the health sector, which had resulted in the production of drugs by local manufacturers at lower costs, adding that more multinational manufacturers were on their way to invest in the sector as a result of the Executive Order signed by Mr. President.

An official of the Information Ministry, Rabiu Musa, pointed to the introduction of National Education Loans Fund, NELFUND, which has made cash available to Nigerian students to pursue their educational career with ease.

and lauded the presidential initiative as unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.