Top 10 countries Nigerians can study abroad without English test

When applying to schools abroad, one of the biggest hurdles for many students is the requirement to take English proficiency tests like TOEFL or IELTS. For Nigerians, especially those who have studied in English all their lives, these tests often feel unnecessary and expensive.

The TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System) are designed to measure a student’s ability to read, write, speak, and understand English. TOEFL is more common in U.S. schools, while IELTS is widely accepted in the U.K.

Fortunately, there are several countries and universities that do not require these tests from students who are from English-speaking countries like Nigeria. Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. USA

Some universities in the United States exempt students from English-speaking countries from submitting TOEFL or IELTS scores. Nigerians may qualify for this waiver.

However, it’s always best to check directly with the school, as policies vary. A letter from your previous institution stating that English was your medium of instruction is often accepted.

2. Canada

Many Canadian universities do not require English tests if a student has studied for at least four years in an English-speaking country. Nigerians with strong academic records and the right qualifications can apply without TOEFL or IELTS. Some schools may still have specific conditions, so always double-check the requirements.

3. Norway

At the University of Oslo, only students from South Africa are exempt from providing proof of English proficiency. Other African students, including Nigerians, may still need to take TOEFL or IELTS, unless they find a course that doesn’t require it. Always review course-specific details before applying.

4. Germany

Requirements differ by university. In many cases, students don’t need TOEFL or IELTS if their previous degree was taught in English. Some schools simply require a letter from your former institution confirming this. Still, some programmes, especially language-focused ones, might insist on formal English test results.

5. Netherlands (Holland)

The Inholland University of Applied Sciences accepts South African students without asking for TOEFL/IELTS. However, for students from other countries like Nigeria, English proficiency proof is usually required. Some programmes may allow alternatives, so it’s worth checking.

6. United Kingdom (UK)

Nigerians, Ghanaians, and South Africans are often exempt from providing TOEFL or IELTS when applying to many UK universities. Still, course-specific requirements vary. Some programmes have different language ‘profiles’, so always confirm with the school.

7. Malaysia

Most universities in Malaysia use English as their primary language of instruction. Because of this, Nigerians typically don’t need to submit English test scores. Top schools like the University of Malaya, as well as international campuses like Monash and Nottingham, welcome students without TOEFL or IELTS if they’ve studied in English previously.

8. India

India has become a popular destination for Nigerian students. Many universities, especially in fields like science and management, teach in English. Institutions like the University of Delhi and University of Mumbai don’t require TOEFL/IELTS from Nigerian applicants. Admission is usually based on academic qualifications.

9. Australia

Some Australian universities waive English tests if your secondary or undergraduate studies were done in English. A certificate or letter from your former school confirming English as the medium of instruction is often enough, especially for postgraduate programmes.

10. France

France remains one of the top study destinations in the world, offering high-quality education and a rich cultural experience. While many international students worry about language requirements like IELTS or TOEFL, several French universities, both public and private, do not require these tests for admission. For Nigerian students, this makes France an attractive and accessible option for higher education.