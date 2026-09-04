UK student visa: 8 things that could affect your application

Planning to study in the United Kingdom requires more than securing admission to a university or college. International students must also meet a number of immigration requirements before they can obtain a UK Student visa.

The visa is available to applicants aged 16 or over who have been offered a place on a course by a licensed student sponsor. However, several factors, including finances, English language ability, age and the timing of an application, can affect whether a student qualifies.

Here are eight important things prospective applicants should know.

You must have been offered a place on a course by an educational institution that is licensed to sponsor international students.

Without this sponsorship, you cannot apply for a UK Student visa.

2. You must prove you have enough money

Applicants must show that they have sufficient funds to support themselves and pay for their course.

The amount required can vary depending on individual circumstances, so prospective students should make sure they meet the financial requirement before submitting an application.

3. Your English language ability matters

Applicants must be able to speak, read, write and understand English to the required level.

Students may therefore need to provide evidence of their English language ability as part of the visa application, depending on their circumstances.

4. Your age can affect the type of visa you need

The Student visa is available to people aged 16 or over.

However, applicants aged 16 or 17 who intend to study at an independent school in the UK may instead be eligible for a Child Student visa.

Those aged 16 or 17 applying for a Student visa must also have consent from their parents or guardians and provide evidence of this.

5. Applying too early or too late can affect your application

The permitted application window depends on where you are applying from.

Students applying from outside the UK can apply for their visa up to six months before their course begins.

Those applying from inside the UK can apply up to three months before the course starts, but they must submit their application before their existing visa expires. Their new course must also begin within 28 days of their current visa expiring.

6. The cost of the visa must be factored into your plans

The UK Student visa currently costs £558 for applications made both from inside and outside the UK.

Applicants must also pay the immigration health surcharge as part of the application. The amount depends on how long the visa will last.

If family members are eligible to accompany the student, the relevant visa fee must also be paid for each dependant.

7. Your course and previous UK study can affect how long you can stay

The length of a Student visa depends on the duration of the course and, in some cases, the amount of study the applicant has already completed in the UK.

For students aged 18 or over studying at degree level, a stay of up to five years is usually possible. For courses below degree level, students can usually stay for up to two years.

Students may also be able to extend their visa or switch to another immigration route if they meet the relevant requirements.

8. Your intended activities in the UK are restricted

A Student visa allows students to study in the UK and, depending on their course and circumstances, they may also be permitted to work.

However, there are restrictions on the type and amount of work they can undertake.

Student visa holders cannot claim public funds and cannot work in certain jobs, including as professional sportspersons or sports coaches. They are also generally not permitted to be self-employed.

Students should therefore understand the conditions attached to their visa before making plans to work or undertake other activities in the UK.

For international students, meeting the admission requirements of a UK institution is only one part of the process. Financial requirements, English language ability, age, application timing and visa conditions can all affect their eligibility and plans for studying in Britain.