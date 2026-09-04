Ghana launches app to check if someone is already married

The Ghanaian Ministry of Gender has launched an application, Marrify, designed to help prospective couples verify their partners’ marital status before getting married.

The app was unveiled at a launch ceremony in Ghana attended by Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the country’s Minister of Gender.

Marrify was launched in collaboration with MarryRight, an agency specialising in family law and marriage.

Speaking at the event, Lartey said the application would help couples make more informed decisions before entering marriage while promoting relationships built on respect and helping to prevent gender-based violence.

Lartey said the launch provides couples with an opportunity to approach marriage with greater awareness and responsibility.

Vanguard News