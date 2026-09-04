Meet Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu, Nigerian professor appointed dean at Canadian university

Dr. Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu, a Nigerian-born legal scholar and lecturer, has been appointed dean of the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in Canada.

Odumosu-Ayanu will begin a five-year term as dean on October 1, 2026, succeeding Martin Phillipson, who completed two five-year terms in the position.

She currently serves as a professor and associate dean for research and graduate studies at the University of Saskatchewan College of Law, where she has been a member of the faculty since 2008.

The appointment was announced by Patti McDougall, interim provost and vice-president, academic at the University of Saskatchewan and chair of the search committee for the new dean.

“Dr. Odumosu-Ayanu’s appointment as dean reflects a distinguished record of academic excellence, collaborative leadership, and dedication to advancing research and graduate education,” McDougall said.

“Her work as dean will continue to build on the College of Law’s strong reputation for excellence in legal education and research, while strengthening its leadership in Indigenous legal scholarship and engagement with local and global communities.”

Odumosu-Ayanu has an academic background spanning both Nigeria and Canada. She obtained her LLB from the University of Lagos in Nigeria before earning an LLM from the University of Calgary and a PhD from the University of British Columbia.

She is internationally recognised for her research in business and human rights.

Her work has also involved building collaborative research networks across different countries and academic institutions.

Beyond research, Odumosu-Ayanu has developed a strong record in teaching and mentorship, regularly supervising graduate students in law and interdisciplinary programmes.

Her contributions to student support and teaching have earned her several recognitions, including the Provost’s College Award for Outstanding Teaching in 2012 and the USask InterD Advisor Award in 2026.

She has also been involved in academic and community organisations across Saskatchewan and Canada, serving on the boards of professional associations, academic journals and community organisations, including the Saskatchewan Intercultural Association.

Before Odumosu-Ayanu assumes office, Professor Doug Surtees, who has been serving as interim dean, will continue in the position until September 30.

Her appointment makes her the latest Nigerian academic to attain a senior leadership position within a Canadian university, building on an academic career that has spanned legal education and research in both Nigeria and Canada.

Vanguard News