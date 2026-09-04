Blow for Super Eagles as Osimhen forced off injured after scoring

Galatasaray’s Gabonese midfielder #99 Mario Lemina (L) celebrates with Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) and Galatasaray’s Senegalese defender #04 Ismail Jakobs after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Galatasaray SK and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on March 10, 2026. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP)

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was forced off with a suspected muscle injury during Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday night.

Osimhen, who started the match at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, opened the scoring for Galatasaray in the 16th minute before being substituted in the 33rd minute after appearing to suffer an injury.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz as Galatasaray’s technical team awaited further assessment of the injury.

Osimhen’s goal was his sixth of the season and continued his impressive run of form for the Turkish champions.

The Nigeria international had also registered three assists this season before the latest setback.

The timing of the injury could raise concerns for the Super Eagles, with Nigeria preparing for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Nigeria are scheduled to face Madagascar on September 23 before travelling to Guinea-Bissau four days later for their second qualifying fixture.

Osimhen has established himself as a key figure in Nigeria’s attack, making his fitness a major concern ahead of the qualifiers.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Galatasaray on the severity of the injury or how long Osimhen could be sidelined.

Further medical examinations are expected to determine the extent of the suspected muscle problem and whether the striker will be available for Nigeria’s upcoming matches.

Vanguard News