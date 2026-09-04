‘Nigeria is behind you’ – FG tells Karibi-George ahead Miss World finale

Minister of art and culture, Hannatu Musawa has called on Nigerians to support Tamunosoye Karibi-George, popularly known as Soye, as she advances into the final stages of the 73rd Miss World contest.

Karibi-George, Nigeria’s representative at the ongoing pageant in Vietnam, recently emerged as Africa’s Top Model and secured a place among the competition’s Top 40 contestants.

The Miss World 2026 finale is scheduled to hold on September 5.

In a post on X, Musawa praised the Nigerian contestant for her performance and urged Nigerians to rally behind her through the voting process.

“Dear Soye, seeing you carry Nigeria’s name with such grace, confidence and purpose on the Miss World stage has made us incredibly proud,” she wrote.

Dear Soye, seeing you carry Nigeria’s name with such grace, confidence and purpose on the Miss World stage has made us incredibly proud.



Emerging as Africa’s Top Model and securing your place in the Top 40 is a remarkable achievement. But beyond the competition, you have used… pic.twitter.com/fQsd2Tf9lt — Hannatu Musa Musawa (@hanneymusawa) September 4, 2026

“Emerging as Africa’s Top Model and securing your place in the Top 40 is a remarkable achievement. But beyond the competition, you have used this platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, speak about issues that truly matter, and inspire so many young people.

“Nigerians continue to stand with you. There are just nine hours left to vote, and the window is closing fast.”

The minister also shared a voting link and encouraged Nigerians to vote for Karibi-George and urge others to do the same.

“Soye needs every vote and every point matters for the stages ahead. Voting link in my bio. Please, let’s come together, vote, share and encourage others to do the same. Queen Soye, Nigeria is behind you,” she wrote.

Karibi-George was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 on June 5 after defeating 36 other contestants during the national pageant.

Her progress at the global competition comes as Nigeria seeks another Miss World crown following Agbani Darego’s historic victory in 2001, when she became the first and only Nigerian to win the title.

Vanguard News